12 Technologies That Changed Retail

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors December 16, 2019
Thanks to advancements in technology, things like smart dressing rooms, automated checkout, mobile pay and Instagram shopping have transformed the way consumers shop over the past decade. 

According to Business Insider, “The last decade ushered in the rise of the direct-to-consumer brand and companies built nearly entirely on social media. Offline, stores began experimenting with new forms of tech to lure shoppers back into brick-and-mortar spaces as foot traffic declined and locations shuttered in the face of the retail apocalypse.”

Here are the 12 biggest innovations in retail technology in the past decade, according to Business Insider:

  • Buy-Online-Pick-Up-In-Store
  • Smart Dressing Rooms
  • RFID Technology
  • QR Codes
  • Instagram Shopping
  • Visual Search
  • 3D Printing
  • Automated Checkout
  • Chatbots
  • Mobile Pay and Mobile Wallets
  • Augmented-Reality Apps
  • Body Scanning and Smart Mirrors

Click here to read more about how these technologies have continued to transform retail, and which ones have tapered off.

