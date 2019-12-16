Calling All Innovators

Type to search

Industry Updates

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors December 16, 2019
The National Restaurant Association Show is accepting submissions to Startup Alley, an event that showcases the latest digital innovations, emerging technologies and high-tech ideas for improving restaurant operations or revenue growth. Since 2015, the NRA Show has showcased the best restaurant technology startups in Startup Alley, recognizing the critical role played by new, innovative players in the arena. 

“Innovation in the foodservice industry is what keeps our industry growing, competitive and exciting,” Insight Expositions President Tom Cindric said. “Year after year, the pioneering products that provide delightful and thoughtful solutions to the industry’s challenges and productivity demands are astounding. This unique show floor destination gives buyers, media and restaurant staff a sneak peek at the future of foodservice. I can’t wait to see what this year’s Startup Alley exhibitors are bringing to market.”

The 2020 submission criteria requires companies to be in operation for no more than three years with at least one paying customer. Product must focus on the use of technology to solve a problem within the restaurant industry, including: Supply chain, sustainability, marketing, payments, workforce or operations, and must offer value to the industry, scalable and future-proof, and be a new exhibitor. 

Visit www.nationalrestaurantshow.com for Startup Alley submission details, application questions and to see a list of previous exhibitor participants. Submission deadline is Feb. 5, 2020. 

