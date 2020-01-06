How e.l.f. Cosmetics Boosted Mobile Traffic

Between April and December 2019, e.l.f. Cosmetics saw a 4 percent increase in revenue per customer and increased its mobile traffic by about 51 percent. The company achieved this through its ongoing turnaround strategy, which includes e-commerce personalization targeting niche customer segments.

After closing all of its 22 standalone stores last year, e.l.f. doubled its e-commerce and digital spend from 6 percent of net sales to 12 percent, according to Glossy. The company also increased its influencer marketing efforts and launched an ongoing product personalization program for desktop and mobile e-commerce sites.

