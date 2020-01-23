Global Play Professionals Unite at Toy Fair New York

The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City will be transformed into the world’s biggest playroom Feb. 22-25 for Toy Fair New York 2020.

How big will this playroom be? The convention center will feature more than 447,000 net square feet of exhibit space that will highlight hundreds of thousands of playthings. Toy Fair New York 2020 will showcase product from six continents in the $28 billion U.S. toy market to about 30,000 global play professionals. Exhibit space is sold out.

Last year’s show attracted more than 10,600 retailers, wholesalers, entertainment executives, importers and buying groups, and more than 100 first-time exhibitors debuting their product in the show’s dedicated Launch Pad area. Exploring the Launch Pad area continues to offer an opportunity to seek out the most innovative products from toymakers just breaking into the industry.

For those looking for something more specific, Toy Fair has nine other dedicated product areas where buyers can easily shop product that meets the demands of their customers, from educational toys that emphasize the importance of STEM to outdoor toys that encourage kids to put down their devices and beyond.

Licensing now represents about 30 percent of total U.S. toy sales and exhibitors continue to utilize the global reach of the show to make deals around both tried-and-true and new properties and showcase branded products. At last year’s show, the industry saw how digital-first brands, such as Baby Shark and Ryan’s World, converted into top-sellers for the year alongside continued hits like L.O.L. Surprise!, Pokémon, Barbie and others. With kids’ viewing habits continuing to impact the toy aisles, this will be one trend to watch closely in 2020 and educational programming will also be available to help attendees better navigate this evolving landscape of kids’ entertainment, social media and fandom, and the opportunities that come with them.

Toy Fair also offers guests more tools than ever to delve into the trends impacting toys and retail. This kicks off with the Toy Trends Briefing, taking place on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. (Level 1, Hall 1E, Room 1E09). Free to all and specifically recommended for buyers and media, The Toy Association’s trends team will use top-line product straight from the show floor to illustrate the top toy trends predicted for 2020.

Additional educational programming throughout the show, including the Creative Factor series (Level 1, outside Hall D), will offer an expanded slate of sessions for those looking to delve deeper into topics such as how retailers are using new technologies (AR/VR and voice) to keep the experience fresh, how alternative video streaming drives toy sales, as well as the latest details on federal and international issues including toy safety and compliance, independent retailing, global market research and more.

Arming all attendees with the contacts, orders, trend information and knowledge they need for success has become a critical objective of the show, proving Toy Fair has become about far more than toys.

“Toy Fair continues to evolve right alongside kids’ interests and habits, and will continue to grow in its offerings to meet the needs of all those attending,” said Marian Bossard, executive vice president of global market events at The Toy Association.

Buyers can get a head start by visiting ShopToys365.com, the toy community’s e-commerce platform, which enables retailers and toy companies to connect year-round and conduct business efficiently online. Attendees can browse exhibitors’ virtual showrooms, place orders and start making business connections before Toy Fair even begins. The Toy Fair Mobile app (free on iTunes and Google Play) is another tool that attendees can use for the show. The app lists seminars and special events, shuttle bus schedules, the exhibitor floor plan and more.

Toy Fair New York

www.toyfairny.com

When: Feb. 22-25

Where: Jacob K. Javits Center, New York City