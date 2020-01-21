Going Green in Miami Beach

The National Hotel adds new elements to its guestrooms and implements green initiatives as it prepares for an influx of tourists this season.

Tourism in Miami Beach is heating up in the new year thanks to events like the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and Super Bowl LIV, as well as a fully renovated convention center. Located in the heart of it all at Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, The National Hotel’s oceanfront property is ideally situated to serve the greater Miami and Miami Beach area.

“This is the second year the Miami Beach Convention Center has been open after its full renovation, so we are seeing more conventions return to the city, which elevates the type of clientele coming to the area, elevating the city itself,” The National Hotel General Manager Yaser Mohamad says. “Miami is also experiencing an influx of tourists from Europe and South America.”

The National Hotel’s authentically restored art deco interior and exterior leave guests in awe, transporting them back to the Miami Beach of the 1940s. “Fans of The National are enchanted that the hotel respected the art deco inside and out,” Mohamad notes. “People love art deco and are in tune with the movement, so they were pleased we kept the interior of the hotel to reflect the most historic and memorable elements.”

All of these elements continue to attract tourists to The National Hotel. To draw an even larger crowd to its property, The National Hotel will host two of South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s events, including Taste Jamaica on Feb. 21. Taste Jamaica is presented by the Jamaica Tourist Board and Tourism Enhancement Fund, hosted by chefs JJ Johnson and Andre Fowles.

The hotel will host the festival’s Sweets & Beats event on Feb. 22. The late-night extravaganza will be hosted by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and Joe Ariel, founder and chief eating officer at Goldbelly. Attendees will indulge in the most decadent cakes, gooiest cookies, confectionery creations and luscious ice creams, and sip on palate-cleansing wines, beers and spirits from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns to Miami Beach annually in February, offering five star-studded days full of returning and reimagined fan-favorites that keep attendees wanting more.

The National Hotel is also looking forward to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which is sure to attract celebrities and football enthusiasts alike.

“Miami is proud to host Super Bowl again after renovations were made to the stadium,” Mohamad notes. “We are proud and excited to host Super Bowl 54.”

Ongoing Improvements

As The National Hotel prepares to host an increasing number of tourists, it has revitalized guestrooms and made changes in its beachside food and beverage operations that align with its green initiatives.

Inside the rooms, the hotel added comfortable distressed leather chairs and vintage desk chairs, as well as espresso coffee machines to rooms in the historic tower. It also added 55-inch televisions to its 36 poolside cabana rooms.

Under its new green initiatives, The National Hotel eliminated the plastic amenity bottles inside each guestroom. Although it still offers the same luxurious custom toiletries, the hotel now offers those products from wall-mounted dispensers and transitioned to liquid soap to save the plastic packaging on its bar soap.

“People are very supportive of the changes and guests are embracing the green initiatives throughout the hotel,” Mohamad says.

The National Hotel also removed plastic from its foodservice operation, including plastic straws, cups and to-go containers, opting for reusable dinnerware, bamboo straws and cloth napkins. “Everything that is reusable we are reducing waste and see a cost savings because we only have to purchase it once,” Mohamad notes. “With the biodegradable items like the bamboo straws, we have increased our cost because they are more expensive than plastic, but it’s our compromise to align with the environmental sustainability movement.”

The National Hotel plans to continue targeting green initiatives as opportunities arise