Holiday Retail Sales Emphasize the Importance of Omnichannel

Retailers saw overall sales increase this holiday season, but e-commerce reigned supreme.

This holiday season proved lucrative for retailers with overall sales increasing 3.4 percent compared to 2018, but the key takeaway from this year’s numbers is that omnichannel offerings are more important than ever.

“E-commerce sales hit a record high this year with more people doing their holiday shopping online,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Incorporated. “Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting consumers’ demand for the best deals across all channels and devices.”

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse™, which reports on national retail sales across all payment types, online sales grew 18.8 percent compared to 2018. Department stores saw overall sales decline 1.8 percent and online sales grow 6.9 percent. Holiday e-commerce sales made up 14.6 percent of total retail.

In response to in-store holiday sales, Macy’s recently announced it will close 28 namesake stores and one Bloomingdale’s store this month, according to The Washington Post. Macy’s said same-store sales — a key measure at stores open at least one year — fell 0.6 percent in November and December, the article states.

Founded 162 years ago in New York, Macy’s was one of the nation’s preeminent retailers for decades. Since 2016, it has closed dozens of underperforming stores, many of which in declining shopping malls, as it invests more in its most lucrative properties. The company attributes the closures to its struggle to win over customers who are increasingly buying online, which is evident by the Mastercard SpendingPulse™ report.

The U.S. Commerce Department released December retail sales data on Jan. 16, which includes spending on other categories not included in Mastercard’s report, such as automobiles. Visit www.commerce.gov to view the report.