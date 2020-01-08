Type to search

New Location, Same Great Show

Retail & Food Best Practices Editors January 8, 2020
Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show moves to Las Vegas’ Mandalay Bay Convention Center to showcase the best in team and school merchandise.

Join us Jan. 16-18, 2020, for the only show dedicated to sports and collegiate licensed merchandise. This year only, we’re moving to Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where, in addition to a fresh new show experience, attendees and exhibitors can enjoy the convenience and networking opportunities that come with Mandalay Bay’s many restaurants and nightlife options.

If your store sells team or school merchandise, or you are looking to add it to your lineup, the Sports Licensing and Tailgate Show is where you need to be to see the newest fan merchandise on the market. Meet face-to-face with your vendors, touch and feel the products and write orders on the spot.

Nearly 400 exhibitors hold the licenses for all of the professional and collegiate teams and leagues and feature every product category – from apparel and accessories to toys and souvenirs. All of this plus networking, education and even money back on purchases make this the must-attend event of the year!

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Any retailer that sells licensed products in their stores:

  • Sporting goods stores
  • Mass market retailers
  • Warehouse/wholesale clubs
  • Licensed specialty shops
  • Sports venues and concessionaires
  • Drug and convenience stores
  • College book stores
  • Collegiate licensing departments
  • Professional teams and leagues
  • Department stores
  • Collectibles/gift stores
  • Discount stores
  • Online retailers

In addition to seeing the broadest selection of sports licensed products anywhere, your visit to the show will also be packed with networking, education and more. Some of the features for 2020 include:

MONEY BACK WITH LICENSE TO BUY REWARDS

Earn money back on orders placed at the show in 2020! A record number of exhibitors will be participating this year, so you have more chances to earn rewards that can be used to offset travel expenses or just as a bonus.

NEW PRODUCT ZONE

Get a sneak peek at some of the exhibitors’ latest products before you visit their booths.

CONNECT™ PORTAL

Connect™ is a networking portal for exhibitors and attendees. Attendees can search for exhibitors and products and request appointments with exhibitors. Registered attendees can access Connect™ at SportsTailgateShow.com.

EDUCATION

Keep up with industry trends and get expert advice to improve your business in our all-new educational lineup.

NETWORKING

There will be plenty of opportunities to connect with your colleagues, starting with the Industry Breakfast and Keynote presentation on the morning of Day One followed by the Opening Night Party that evening.

Learn more and register to attend at SportsTailgateShow.com.

