Product Spotlight: Breyer Horses

Breyer Horses debuts its 70th anniversary assortment. Celebrate Breyer through the decades with these collector-favorite models from Breyer’s past through today: Fighting Stallion in a beautiful chestnut pinto (50s and 60s), Indian Pony in grulla appaloosa (70s and 80s) and Andalusian stallion in a shaded grey (90s and 2000s).

Celebrating 70 Years

Breyer Horses is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2020 with a variety of fan experiences. The company will honor seven decades as the premier maker of authentic horse models and toys with a light up glass ball ornament for the holiday season.

Adorn T-Shirts with Breyer Horses’ Logo

The classic style baseball tee is a perfect fit for the Breyer logo. Raglan three-quarter sleeve unisex youth sizing is 100 percent combed ring spun cotton. The tee is also available in adult sizes.

Accessories that Encourage Classic Play Patterns

Who doesn’t love riding camp? The stable has two hinged roof sections for easy access to the interior, and working doors. Includes a barn, Stablemates Cob horse, two cavalettis, easel and three easel cards. Add the Truck and Gooseneck Trailer to transport the Stablemates Cob horse.

Breyer Plush by Aurora World

Breyer Horses debuts Breyer Plush by Aurora World. The 13-inch Clydesdale is perhaps the most well-known draft horse. It can stand 18 hands high and weigh up to 2,400 pounds. Breyer Plush Little Bits are adorable and fun-sized, like the Palomino horse below.

2020 Horse of the Year

With his proud carriage and gracefully arched neck, there is no missing Fairfax, the Morgan stallion. Morgans are one of the most versatile horse breeds. Fairfax is a limited edition model and a brand-new sculpture for 2020.