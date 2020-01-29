RetailX Brings Online and Offline Retail Together

The retail industry is under constant disruption, and with consumer behavior constantly changing, the question is: How do retailers position themselves to not only survive the changes, but successfully meet consumers where they are and exceed their wildest expectations?

RetailX has evolved to address this shift by providing a new format that not only brings together 15,000 industry professionals in one location, but also offers an integrated approach to design, technology and experience.

“This is the most exciting time in retail history,” says Alison Medina, director of content, RetailX. “E-commerce is thriving, online marketplaces are exploding in growth and brick-and-mortar retail is undergoing a complete renaissance geared toward customer experience.”

As an integrated event, RetailX reflects the convergence of online and offline retail in its show floor experience:

• GlobalShop at RetailX: Find retail store design and merchandising solutions to create extraordinary store experiences and environments.

• IRCE at RetailX: Where retailers from start-up to scale can discover solutions to create and evolve their ecommerce strategy.

• SmartRetail at RetailX: Find new, innovative solutions to help activate in-store experiences with cutting-edge technology, improve inventory accuracy and optimize fulfillment strategies.

RetailX is further complemented with conference options with strategic educational sessions:

• IRCE at RetailX: Elevated content centered on “Establishing Strategic Vision,” with the goal of helping e-retail leaders move their brand from startup to scaled.

• Retail TouchPoints Live! at RetailX: Hyper-focused content on the latest updates, trends and success stories for omnichannel retailers.

• RFID Journal LIVE! At RetailX: An examination of the dynamic impact of RFID technology across the retail spectrum.

“RetailX is such an important resource for our industry, as it’s all about breaking down the siloes that are keeping retailers and brands from moving forward,” Medina adds. “RetailX is where physical and digital retail comes together harmoniously.”

In addition to research, reports and a monthly webinar series focused on the latest trends and challenges of the industry, the RetailX evolution also consists of several new features for 2020:

• Programs to connect: Highly focused Hosted Buyers and Matchmakers programs that provide an expanded form of networking.

• Education on the show floor: Gain new perspectives from industry thought-leaders with SmartRetail, TechTalks, X Stage and Pop-Ups with Purpose.

