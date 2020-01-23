SOBEWFF Heats Up Miami Beach with a Star-Studded Lineup

Chef Marcus Samuelsson, a highly-acclaimed chef and international restaurateur, will be recognized for his accomplishments in the culinary community during SOBEWFF’s annual Tribute Dinner.

Whether you are in the mood for “Tacos After Dark,” a “Beachside BBQ” or “Italian Bites on the Beach,” the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) will return to Miami Beach in February with all its signature events and more.

“Once again, fans have a diverse collection of more than 100 events showcasing esteemed culinary talent from around the world and premier wine and spirits selections to choose from,” says festival founder and Director Lee Brian Schrager who also serves as senior vice president of communications and corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties in Florida, SOBEWFF’s line-up includes fan-favorite tastings, intimate dinners featuring world-renowned chefs and celebrated winemakers, hands-on master classes, family-friendly options and a variety of new events.

SOBEWFF 2020 signature events include:

• Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents and Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast on Feb. 22 and 23

Chef Laurent Tourondel with guests at Pizza-Making Master Class & Lunch hosted by Laurent Tourondel – 2019 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival at The Alley on February 24, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. PHOTO by: Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

• Italian Bites on the Beach sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company hosted by Giada De Laurentiis and Dario Cecchini on Feb. 20

• Heineken Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by Rachael Ray on Feb. 21

• Beachside BBQ hosted by Guy Fieri on Feb. 22

• Bacardi’s Beach Carnival hosted by Andrew Zimmern on Feb. 23

New Events for 2020:

• Chef Mash-up presented by HoneySpot App and hosted by The Naughty Fork on Feb. 20

• Gospel & Falafel hosted by Zak the Baker on Feb. 20

• SLICED: A Genuine Pizza Party hosted by Michael Schwartz on Feb. 21

• Sips & Dips hosted by Adam Richman on Feb. 22

• Nu Deco Ensemble Concert featuring special performance by Rev Run and Late-Night Bites by Politan Row Miami

Industry Icons

On Feb. 22, SOBEWFF will host its annual Tribute Dinner presented by Capitol One. Master of Ceremonies Andrew Zimmern will recognize “the outstanding accomplishments of the culinary community’s beloved Chef Marcus Samuelsson and the beverage industry’s revered leader Jim Clerkin,” according to SOBEWFF.

Samuelsson is a highly-acclaimed chef and international restaurateur with more than 30 restaurant locations throughout the United States, England, Sweden, Norway and Bermuda. He is also a bestselling cookbook author and popular culinary television personality.

Clerkin serves as president and CEO of Moët Hennessy North America. On Jan. 1, 2020, he will transition to a new role as president of Moët Hennessy strategic development, focusing on the company’s global distribution network and playing a key role in executing the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy.

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE.

All proceeds from SOBEWFF benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. To date, SOBEWFF has raised more than $30 million of the school.

In addition to raising funds for the school, the festival serves as an interactive educational platform, providing more than 1,200 students a year with the opportunity to gain real-world experiences alongside world-class talent and industry professionals.

Students also assist festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitments, logistics and inventory.

SOBEWFF will be held from Feb. 19-23. For a complete line-up of events and to purchase tickets for the 19th annual SOBEWFF, visit sobewff.org.