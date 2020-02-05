Type to search

Industry Updates

5 Fast-food Restaurants with Most Loyal Followers

Janice Hoppe-Spiers February 7, 2020
Share

The United States has more than 350,000 fast-food locations, but five quick-service restaurants come out on top with the most loyal customers, according to Fox Business.

Starbucks reigns supreme as the chain with the most devoted customers, according to data platform Foursquare’s Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Loyalty Index. “It’s not all about burgers and fries,” the report stated. “The top 10 QSRs show significant variety in terms of menu focus.”

The top five restaurants with the most loyal following are:

1. Starbucks

2. McDonald’s

3. Dunkin’

4. Sonic

5. Subway

To increase brand loyalty, Foursquare suggests segmenting customers into highly loyal, moderately loyal and disloyal categories to customize communications to each segment. The study also suggests measuring media’s impact on visit frequency, deliver location-contextual message to consumers and tailor creative messaging to consumer preferences and behaviors, which vary based on the time of day. 

Click here for the full study.

Previous Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices Food & Drink Franchising Today Retail Merchandiser
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.

Welcome to our new website!

www.bestretailandfoodpractices.com

is the online community for our re-launched media brand, Retail & Food Best Practices.

Here you will learn about the remarkable processes, techniques and thought-leadership that will benefit your business and the entire industry.

Check out Retail & Food Best Practices now!