As Part of its Omnichannel Strategy, Swarovski Launches a Dedicated Brand Store on Amazon U.S.

With brand stores already active in European markets and Japan through its partnership with Amazon globally, Swarovski is expanding its reach in the United States with a brand store on Amazon U.S.

The Wattens, Austria-based manufacturer of man-made gems expects this strategic partnership to form a core part of its global omnichannel retail strategy, develop its digital presence and deliver an enhanced customer experience across all digital touchpoint.

The Swarovski Group includes Swarovski Optik, the manufacturers of high-precision, long-range optical products; Tyrolit, manufacturers of bonded grinding, cut-off, sawing, drill and dressing tools; and Swarovski Crystal Business, which designs, manufactures and sells the highest-quality crystal, genuine gemstones, synthetic diamond and zirconia.

“By leveraging the efficiency of Amazon’s global logistical network, we will be able to meet the needs and expectations of our customers,” says Robert Buchbauer, chairman of the executive board and CEO of consumer goods business at Swarovski. “In the current digital age, we must show [our customers] agility and passion, and I am confident that this partnership will allow us to do that.”

The online store will launch with Swarovski’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection.

