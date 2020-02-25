EasyPost Allows Retailers and E-Commerce Companies to Personalize the Delivery Experience

Amazon is known as the disruptor of the logistics industry. Its business model has convinced retailers that one- and two-day free shipping is the only way to be successful in today’s e-commerce-driven market. EasyPost sees the future of logistics a little differently.

“Amazon’s approach is an option, but it’s not the end-all-be-all,” Chief Logistics Officer Paul Vinuelas says. “They are scaring people into thinking that’s the right approach, but customers want the ability to choose when their packages are delivered. Our big approach is moving towards giving the customer the option of picking the day and time they want their shipment.”

Jarrett Streebin co-founded EasyPost in 2012 to offer retailers and e-commerce companies a simpler application programming interface (API) to integrate postage and shipping. The company strives to remove the technical complexities of logistics so its customers can focus on growing their businesses.

To use EasyPost’s service, developers enter their carrier account information and get an API key to access all the functions provided. E-commerce sites use the API to verify addresses during checkout, let customers choose from all the different possible shipping options and purchase the shipping label as part of the fulfillment process.

Shipping API libraries of the big four carriers — USPS, FedEx, UPS and DHL — range from 600 pages to several thousand and have not been updated in decades. EasyPost’s library is 37 pages. “It’s a great visual for potential customers,” Vinuelas explains. “With EasyPost’s shipping API you get 150 carriers. With 600 pages of API from just one carrier, you only get the one carrier and good luck because those 600 pages haven’t been updated in 20 years, so the API code might not be correct.”

Because of the simplicity of EasyPost’s shipping API, customers can be up and running in an hour-and-a-half. For more complicated companies, testing usually begins in about a week and shipping starts a month later. Vinuelas says that timeframe has less to do with EasyPost’s technology and more about the customer deciding which features they want to implement. “We put ‘easy’ in our name for a reason,” he adds.

Creating the Perfect Fit

“The biggest challenge retailers and e-commerce companies say they have is finding cheaper rates to ship their products,” Vinuelas says. EasyPost provides a solution for that by focusing on its best practice of investing in technology. “We are a very tech-heavy organization,” he adds. “Any time we invest in resources we are investing in development and engineering to support more carriers and provide more options.”

EasyPost says that while most brands consider cost their No. 1 problem, the actual problem is varied customer preferences. For example, some customers want their delivery the next day or in two days while others prefer that deliveries happen on a specific day of the week. While some customers don’t care when the product arrives as long as it is free, others want their product shipped by a specific carrier.

“There are all these other intricacies that we help our customers understand,” Vinuelas says. “It’s more about choice and visibility than a race to the bottom on shipping label cost.”

EasyPost offers a full-spectrum of turnkey solutions that are fully customizable and scalable. Its services include shipping API, tracking API, shipping insurance, address verification, logistics, freight shipping and international shipping. “We offer quite a bit of visibility and our customers know they are taken care of,” Vinuelas says. “We make them feel confident and empowered because our solutions fit their customer profile.”

EasyPost’s ultimate goal is to help its customers drive conversion in the shopping cart. “The reason we are successful isn’t because we do logistics perfectly,” Vinuelas explains. “It’s because we make sure our customers know the No. 1 thing we care about is converting more customers on their platform. We will continue to build features and make sure every time we build it for you, you are using it in a way that will have the highest conversion of customers.”