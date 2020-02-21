Green Roads Simplifies and Expands its CBD Product Line Based on Consumer Feedback

Offering CBD in many forms, Green Roads strives to set the standard for quality and transparency in the evolving CBD industry.

As more consumers educate themselves on how CBD might positively impact their lives, Green Roads is dedicated to improving its customers’ physical and mental well-being. Offering CBD in many forms, the company is expanding its product line and enhancing its existing offerings based on customer feedback.

“Anyone can benefit from CBD,” co-founder and CEO Laura Baldwin Fuentes maintains. “The U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits us from making claims to what it can do for you, so we ask everyone to do research and get as much information as they can. Anyone who is overstressed, overworked and over-exercised or has trouble sleeping are targets for us.”

CBD is cannabidiol, a compound found naturally in hemp plants. In the 1990s, scientists discovered endocannabinoids, the natural cannabis-like molecules produced by the human body. The main function of the endocannabinoid system is to maintain bodily homeostasis — biological harmony in response to changes in the environment. Endocannabinoid receptors are present throughout the body.

“Think of it like Vitamin D — we make our own, but if we don’t get enough sun we become deficient,” Baldwin Fuentes explains. “It’s the same thing if we don’t make enough cannabinoids. We can now get it from the hemp plant and nourish our bodies.”

Pharmacist-Formulated CBD Products

With 25 years of experience as a licensed compound pharmacist, Baldwin Fuentes is the creator of Green Roads’ proprietary formulations and the visionary behind many of its innovative products. Under her leadership, the company was one of the first to require independent lab testing on every product batch and one of the first to make every lab report available to consumers.

Co-founder Arby Barroso spent 15 years building successful businesses in the real estate and home loan industries before partnering with Baldwin Fuentes to start Deerfield Beach, Fla.-based Green Roads. Today, he is the commission-appointed board chair of the Broward County Medical Marijuana Advisory Board and the co-owner and host of Cannabis Life Radio.

Green Roads products range from CBD oils and edibles to soothing CBD-infused topicals. “We have a range of products and what we discovered is different people respond better to different systems,” Baldwin Fuentes says. “Some people like capsules while other people are more adventurous and will try sublingual oils. Others know what a gummy bear is, so they try that.”

The company also offers CBD-infused tea and coffee and also created a CBD line for pets. In March, Green Roads will launch a new luxury line that includes bath bombs and essential oil roll-ons.

In addition to ongoing product innovation, listening to its customers is a key best practice for Green Roads. After receiving feedback from its customers, the company replaced the dropper that came with its products for a more precise measuring tool. Customers found this measuring tool easier to use and reported they could achieve more accurate dosing.

Green Roads is also in the process of simplifying its entire product line, starting first with its oils. Almost every product going forward will be clearly identified as mild, moderate or mighty to make it easier for consumers to understand which product to buy.

“On our packaging we have a blurb on what the difference between the three is so the consumer understands what they are buying,” Baldwin Fuentes says. “We are also adding flavors to our oil products, which we have never done before.”

Quality and Transparency

Baldwin Fuentes says Green Roads tries to set the standard for quality and transparency in an evolving industry. Its CBD starts as hemp grown on American farms that use the highest standards in their cultivation processes. The hemp then goes to extraction facilities that use cutting-edge methods to yield rich, broad-spectrum oils and isolates.

To ensure purity, Green Roads tests its raw ingredients at a third-party lab for heavy metals, pesticides, microbials, solvents and more. “We test to make sure it’s a clean product to begin with,” Baldwin Fuentes explains. “Then we use our proprietary formulations to turn the raw ingredients into products worth of our brand. After we do, we send it back to the lab to retest and results are available to everyone via a QR code on the packaging.”

In addition to its e-commerce store, Green Roads’ products are available in more than 6,000 retailers nationwide, including health food stores, doctors’ offices, yoga studios, smoke shops, vitamin shops, juice and smoothie bars and wellness centers.

Every product has a QR code for consumers to scan and read about what’s in the product and what’s not, which Baldwin Fuentes says is how the company stays transparent and keeps its customers safe. “We see CBD as a health and wellness product,” she adds. “It’s not going to get you high. You need it for nutrition and for bodies that don’t get enough cannabinoids. We hear success stories from our customers every day, and I am more convinced than ever that the potential of hemp-based wellness products is extraordinary.”