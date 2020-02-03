Samsung Expected to Debut its New Smartphone with an Innovative Ultra-thin Glass That Bends

Samsung Electronics is rumored to be debuting a special glass on its latest smartphone that is thin enough to be bendable during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on Feb. 11 in San Francisco.

In December, the company filed for the trademark, “Samsung Ultra Thin Glass (UTG)” with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, according to Forbes. The article also states, “In the same month, the South Korean news media reported that Samsung’s display subsidiary invested $11.6 million for a majority stake in a local glass substrate maker, Dow Insys, to help with its foldable phones.”

Samsung debuted the Galaxy Fold last year that featured a scratch-prone plastic film on its foldable screen, but using scratch-resistant glass will help it achieve a competitive advantage, Forbes said. Boyce Fan, research director at WitsView, a part of market research firm TrendForce that covers the display panel industry, told Forbes that compared to plastic films, “UTG’s hardness is stronger and its transparency is good. More importantly, consumers are already used to the look and feel of glass-type covers on smart devices.”

UTG technology is not yet mature, but Fan said that if Samsung uses it for its next foldable phone and it works, other smartphone makers may follow. “UTG will be an important material in the future only if Samsung introduces the UTG to its new devices successfully,” he said.