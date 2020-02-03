Sustainability will be Crucial for Survival as the Population Grows

The sustainability movement is building momentum, but do consumers know what qualifies as sustainable foods? Or what changes they can make to improve environmental stability?

The United Nations reports that if the global population reaches 9.6 billion by 2050, we will require almost three planets’ worth of resources to live the way we do today, Forbes reports. Sustain: The Alliance for Better Food and Farming, a UK-based advocacy group for food and agriculture policies and practices, describes sustainable food as food that is produced, processed, distributed and disposed of in ways that:

Contributes to the economy.

Protects biodiversity of plants and animals.

Ensure environmental health by maintaining healthy soil; managing water wisely; and minimizing air, water and climate pollution.

Provides social benefits and education opportunities.

Forbes’ three pillars of environmental sustainability are:

Why Should We Care? According to the UN, the global impact of non sustainable practices is alarming.

Practice Makes Perfect. Sustainable farming practices can offset some of the damage being done to the planet.

You Have the Power to Make Change Farmers aren’t the only ones responsible for supporting the sustainability movement.



