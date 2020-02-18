The Body Shop Adopts New Hiring Practice and Reduces Turnover

The tight labor market is forcing retailers to get creative and rethink some of their long-standard hiring practices. Some, like The Body Shop, have adopted what might be called a “don’t ask, don’t tell” approach to new hires.

No longer running background checks or demanding drug tests — or even requiring a job interview, the cosmetics retailer is asking interested job-seekers three simple questions:

1. Are you authorized to work in the U.S.?

2. Can you stand for up to eight hours?

3. Can you lift over 50 pounds?

So-called “open hiring” could become a new industry best practice, particularly as The Body Shop reports the practice has reduced monthly turnover at its distribution center by more than half.

The Body Shop piloted the program, which was pioneered by the New York social enterprise Greyston Bakery, last year in its North Carolina distribution center, according to Fast Company. This summer, the Body Shop will hire anyone who applies that meets the most basic requirements on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Body Shop also sees Open Hiring as a way to meet its new brand purpose: “We exist to fight for a fairer, more beautiful world.” Andrea Blieden, the general manager of the Body Shop for the U.S. said: [Greyston’s program] really ignited all of us to think about how we can become a more inclusive employer and how we can implement open hiring practices in our business.”

Click here for more information on Greyston Bakery’s Open Hiring program.