Airport Retailer OTG Wants to Give Travelers Their Time Back by Using Amazon Technology

Airport hospitality group OTG was one of the first retailers recently to adopt Amazon’s cashier-less technology, Just Walk Out, which Amazon began selling a week ago, to speed up transactions for travelers, according to online publisher TechCrunch.

OTG operates more than 350 restaurants and retail locations in North American airports. The first store, a CIBO Express Gourmet Market in Newark Liberty International Airport’s Terminal C, implemented the technology this week. The store stocks ready-made and fresh foods, health and beauty items, gifts and electronics.

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology uses a combination of cameras, shelf sensors, computer vision and deep learning techniques to identify when an item has been removed from the shelf or rack and by which customer. Once the item is picked up, it is added to the customer’s virtual cart. When the consumer leaves the store, they are automatically charged for the items they purchased.

CIBO Express Market sees Amazon’s Just Walk Out system as a value-add for its customers who need to quickly shop and get to their gate to make connections. “OTG has always embraced technology as a means of optimizing the airport experience so that we can give our guests their time back,” CEO Rick Blatstein said. “By using the world’s most advanced shopping technology in our CIBO Express Gourmet Markets, we’re doing just that by putting our guests in full control of their time.”

