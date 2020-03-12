Dynacraft Thrives by Planning Ahead

The distributor makes sure to prepare for the highs and lows of the retail market.

When companies take a short-term view of their business, it can result in them being a follower when trends hit the market. But Dynacraft stays at the forefront by planning ahead, Director of Business Operations Patricia Gates says.

“We’re always thinking five steps ahead about what the market is going to look like,” Gates says. “We say, ‘Let’s plan for next year because this year already happened.’ We need to always be looking ahead.”

Seven years ago, Managing Director John Bisges saw the need for the Savannah, Ga.-based wheeled goods distributor to adopt an e-commerce strategy, making Dynacraft one of the first in its category to do. “John is a visionary in how he sees the industry,” Gates says.

In fact, Gates joined the company to implement the program, which helped Dynacraft better market itself and support its retail and online sales. “Even in our digital strategy, we have always tried to be ahead of our competition in terms of what we offer our partners,” Gates adds.

Always Evolving

Dynacraft, which started operations in 1984, distributes bicycles, scooters and battery-powered ride-on toys that are sold in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. In its portfolio, Dynacraft has long-term partnerships with brands that include Barbie, Hot Wheels, Hello Kitty, Jurassic World and Trolls.

But the company never stops looking ahead. Today, its products are sold by brick-and-mortar and online retailers, but Dynacraft is making sure that it is ready to evolve with the market. “The landscape has changed so drastically [from what] it was five years ago,” Gates says.

The reduction in the physical footprint of stores has resulted in an expansion of the digital one, requiring Dynacraft to enhance its customers’ experiences on the web. If its customers want to buy a bicycle from behind their computers, the company needs to provide them with informative content about it, she says.

This includes helping parents judge which bike is best based on the height of their child, for example. “The digital consumer is depending on us to educate you on what size bike your kid needs,” Gates says. “[We have to look at] how do you translate the instore experience into a successful digital one.”

As part of this process, Dynacraft partnered with Shadburn Studios LLC, an Atlanta-based content studio that provides it with video, lifestyle photography and other materials that help the company educate consumers as they make a purchase. “Literally every day, they’re developing content for us,” Gates says.

Qualified Partners

Another important area of focus for Dynacraft is logistics. Previously, the company was headquartered in American Canyon, Calif., but moved to Savannah in a location that put it next to Crossgate Logistics, a 3PL specialist strategically located less than a mile from the Port of Savannah.

“We’ve partnered with them to increase efficiency in our logistics arm,” Gates says. Crossgate Logistics will help Dynacraft implement automation and robotics in its operations.

“We all know that the Amazons of the world are able to deliver products fast and efficiently,“ she says. “Crossgate Logistics is a very qualified partner to make sure we get our direct to consumer and pick and pack operations down pat and efficient.”

Dynacraft also has developed partnerships with software providers that will allow it to better communicate with its customers, including CRM platform Salesforce. “That’s a mammoth of a platform that allows us to continue to improve on how we respond to customers,” she says.

For example, with Salesforce, Dynacraft can better support our customers in anything they need related to their Dynacraft product. “From an ease of communication and from an efficiency standpoint, we are certainly a lot more robust than ever before. We will always strive to be the most customer-centric company in our category. Salesforce has certainly helped us with that.”

Ready to Adapt

Gates sees a busy future ahead for Dynacraft. Currently, “We’re looking to expand our reach into the white-space areas of the wheeled goods category,” she says.

The company will always strive to grow its presence in the licensing world. “We are partnering with up-and-coming brands that are launching and due to be successful in the future,” she predicts. “Evaluating your license partnerships is extremely important for us.”

But staying innovative and maintaining its digital presence also are high priorities. “Retail is going to be an ever-changing environment for all of us,” she predicts. “The name of the game is how do you adapt so you can remain relevant.”

The best way for Dynacraft to stay relevant, she notes, is by differentiating itself and planning ahead. Currently, the company is looking ahead at its plan for the holiday season in 2021 while it finalizes its digital strategy for this year.

“If you’re expecting the retail market to stay the same, you’re going to continue to be a follower in this space,” Gates says. “When you can admit that retail is going to be a changing environment, you can adapt to that faster. It’s the Dynacraft way of thinking.”