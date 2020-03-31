Type to search

Industry Updates

True Value Co. to Begin Manufacturing Hand Sanitizer, Cleaning Products

Janice Hoppe-Spiers March 31, 2020
Share

True Value Co. is converting part of its manufacturing facility in Cary, Ill., to begin producing hand sanitizer, essential cleaning and sanitizing products. The first several thousand gallons of hand sanitizer produced will be donated to its 4,500 hardware stores throughout the United States for employees to protect themselves against COVID-19 while serving customers.

The wholesaler expects to begin shipping hand sanitizer to stores in early to mid-April. As more material is sourced, True Value said it will increase production to help ease the public’s need.

In addition to hand sanitizer, True Value will also manufacture essential cleaning and sanitizing products such as hand soap, all-purpose cleansers with and without bleach, and degreasing cleanser. The company said it is quickly producing these items to meet retailers’ demand.

“In state after state, hardware stores have been declared ‘essential’ and permitted to stay open,” True Value President and CEO John Hartmann said in a press release. “From hand sanitizer to tools and home maintenance products to farm and ranch items, local hardware stores play a critical role in keeping homes and communities up and running.”

Previous Article
Next Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

knighthousemedia.com

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Our Other Brands

Construction Best Practices

Manufacturing Best Practices

Energy & Resources Best Practices

Supply Chain Best Practices

Archives
Retail & Food Best Practices Food & Drink Franchising Today Retail Merchandiser
© 2019, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies to provide you with the best user experience. By using Retail & Food Best Practices, you accept our use of cookies.