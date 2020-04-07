Amazon’s Turn in the Spotlight Might Have the Company Sweating

In an op-ed piece for the New York Times, Shira Ovide wrote that “now it’s Amazon’s turn in the spotlight,” insinuating that the Seattle-based e-commerce and retail giant faces hard questions over how it handles worker safety. Ovide cited Facebook and Google as two other tech giants that have been criticized in a spotlight the companies didn’t want to be in in recent years.

Several recent reports have stated that Amazon employees are saying the company isn’t doing enough for the safety of its employees during the coronavirus crisis. But Amazon has also been criticized for how it treats its employees before anybody ever heard of COVID-19.

“This impasse with Amazon workers was born in a pandemic, but has been a long time coming. Mistrust takes time to build,” Ovide wrote, noting that other businesses in other industries have also been criticized for not taking safer precautions to protect people during the current crisis.

“The reality is there is rightfully significant attention on Amazon because it’s a powerful company reshaping how the world shops and how industries operate,” she added.

