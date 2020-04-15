And You Thought E-Commerce is Booming Now

If you’re not in e-commerce by now, your business might be in a world of hurt. If you’re in it and want to continue to succeed, you will have to keep investing in people and technology to keep up. But that could prove to be a wise expenditure.

That’s because the spike in e-commerce will outlive the COVID-19 crisis, according to a new report from Adtaxi, a Denver-based digital marketing agency. Adtaxi’s “Coronavirus and E-Commerce Consumer Survey” — which examined trends in consumer behavior related to e-commerce, advertising, digital and traditional media use and purchases in response to the crisis — revealed that 56 percent of respondents are shopping online more now than ever before, and, more significantly, 53 percent of respondents plan to do more of their shopping online after the crisis is over.

That’s why Amazon’s stock has been setting record highs about every day. That’s why Amazon continues to hire hundreds of employees.

According to Adtaxi, in the current “social distancing” era — with people spending more time browsing and shopping online — exposure to digital marketing has also increased. In fact, 45% of respondents report paying closer attention to advertising during the coronavirus crisis. Supporting consumers’ desire for transparency, 68% find it helpful when companies address the coronavirus crisis in their advertising, and 62% agree that companies that address the crisis in advertising have their best interests at heart.

“In this environment of prolonged social distancing, the world is going online to access information, connections and products they can trust,” said Chris Loretto, executive vice president of Adtaxi. “This presents a rare opportunity for companies to speak directly to an attentive and thoughtful audience, building product and brand awareness for the present as well as the burgeoning digital future.”

The study, which surveyed 766 adults in early April from across the country and from different income and age levels, also found:

• 54 percent of respondents report making a purchase from an ad in March. Among them, 79 percent were spurred to action by a digital ad, and 49 percent were only motivated by digital ads and nothing else.

• Among those who report purchasing from an ad in March, 40 percent report purchasing from social media ads. TV ads and email/newsletter ads tied for second at 29 percent, followed by mobile app/text message ads at 24 percent.

• Provided a diverse array of options, 62 percent of respondents reported wanting to make a purchase that made them feel “comfortable.” In second place, 58 percent chose “healthy” followed by “relaxed” at 47 percent and “Safe and Secure” at 42 percent.

