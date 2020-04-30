Type to search

Barriers Offer Protection From Viruses in Retail Settings

April 30, 2020
Tooling Tech Group (TTG)  is offering its Frontline customized  transparent barrier protection for quick installation at cash register stations or customer service counters. Appropriate for big box stores, grocery stores, pharmacies and more, these plexiglass barriers serve as a physical layer of protection between employees and patrons while enabling personal interaction. They are designed to prevent the potential transmission of viruses through droplets caused by coughs and sneezes.

Frontline barriers are available in custom sizes to suit any application. Built with a lightweight and aluminum frame and clear plexiglass, the barriers can be easily installed using basic tools.

