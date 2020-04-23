Bezos Boasts, But It’s Hard to Argue With the Man

If you’ve lost your job, come work for us, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says.

In the first line of a recent letter to company shareholders, Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos wrote, “One thing we’ve learned from the COVID-19 crisis is how important Amazon has become to our customers.”

It’s a boastful statement and typical of a company leader when addressing shareholders. But you know what? It’s true.

“Amazonians are working around the clock to get necessary supplies delivered directly to the doorsteps of people who need them,” Bezos said in the letter. “The demand we are seeing for essential products has been and remains high. But unlike a predictable holiday surge, this spike occurred with little warning, creating major challenges for our suppliers and delivery network. We quickly prioritized the stocking and delivery of essential household staples, medical supplies and other critical products.”

Sure, the coronavirus has been great for Amazon’s business and its stock is soaring, making Bezos even filthier rich than before. But for all of you in quarantine who are trying to stay safe: What would you do without Amazon?

OK, the Seattle-based online retail behemoth hasn’t been perfect during the coronavirus. The prioritizing of deliveries thing didn’t go over well with Prime customers, who are accustomed to getting deliveries in two days. But you have to give Amazon credit for making the tough decision to do that.

Amazon, which employs 590,000 people in the U.S., has also been on a hiring spree during a time when jobs are badly needed. It has hired more than 100,000 new warehouse and delivery workers since March to help manage the surge in orders created by the coronavirus, and it plans to bring on 75,000 more workers.

“We know that many people around the world have suffered financially as jobs are lost or furloughed,” Bezos said. “We are happy to have them on our teams until things return to normal and either their former employers can bring them back or new jobs become available. We’ve welcomed Joe Duffy, who joined after losing his job as a mechanic at Newark (N.J.) airport and learned about an opening from a friend who is an Amazon operations analyst. Dallas preschool teacher Darby Griffin joined after her school closed on March 9 and now helps manage new inventory. We’re happy to have Darby with us until she can return to the classroom.”

During the pandemic, some Amazon employees have criticized the company and formed “sickouts” for not taking the necessary precautions to protect their health during the pandemic. It has been an ongoing and fluid situation.

In his letter, Bezos said the company has identified several best practices to ensure safety, starting with Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market stores, which have remained open throughout the crisis. Consulting closely with medical experts and health authorities, Bezos said Amazon has made over 150 significant process changes in its operations network and Whole Foods Market stores to help teams stay healthy.

“We conduct daily audits of the measures we’ve put into place. We’ve distributed face masks and implemented temperature checks at sites around the world to help protect employees and support staff,” Bezos said. “We regularly sanitize door handles, stairway handrails, lockers, elevator buttons and touch screens, and disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer are standard across our network.

“We’ve also introduced extensive social distancing measures to help protect our associates,” he continued in the letter. “We have eliminated stand-up meetings during shifts, moved information sharing to bulletin boards, staggered break times and spread out chairs in breakrooms. While training new hires is challenging with new distancing requirements, we continue to ensure that every new employee gets six hours of safety training. We’ve shifted training protocols so we don’t have employees gathering in one spot, and we’ve adjusted our hiring processes to allow for social distancing.”

Bezos said the next step in protecting Amazon employees might be regular testing of all of them, including those showing no symptoms.

“If every person could be tested regularly, it would make a huge difference in how we fight this virus,” he added. “Those who test positive could be quarantined and cared for, and everyone who tests negative could re-enter the economy with confidence.”

But Bezos is not stopping at “if.”

“We’ve begun the work of building incremental testing capacity,” he said. “A team of Amazonians — from research scientists and program managers to procurement specialists and software engineers — moved from their normal day jobs onto a dedicated team to work on this initiative. We have begun assembling the equipment we need to build our first lab and hope to start testing small numbers of our frontline employees soon. We are not sure how far we will get in the relevant timeframe, but we think it’s worth trying, and we stand ready to share anything we learn.”