Company Introduces Products to Enhance Food Safety

April 29, 2020
Hoffmaster Group, which offers a line of disposable paper tableware items for restaurants, hospitals and other service industries, has introduced two products to enhance food safety for the restaurant and healthcare industries.

Its Individually Wrapped CaterWrap is an extension of the current CaterWrap line. Disposable cutlery is pre-rolled in a napkin and individually overwrapped for ease and safety. Two wrapped CaterWrap products have been added to the line.

Hoffmaster’s White Peel & Seal Bands for Tamper Evidence are intended for restaurants for takeout and delivery. The band wraps around a container, proving that the food package has not been tampered with 

The new products are available for purchase through traditional distribution channels or on www.hoffmaster.com.

“Foodservice operations and institutions are looking for products to protect their customers and patients from germs and cross-contamination,” said Andy Romjue, president of Hoffmaster’s Foodservice Division. “Our customers have come to us asking for additional sanitary solutions, which is why we launched these products. These are trying times, and we want to help our customers and theirs as best as we can.”

