Company Swaps Pans and Fry Baskets to Meet a More Urgent Need

Clipper Corp. is swapping the manufacturing of hot pans and fry baskets for face masks and no-touch thermometers to meet its foodservice and retail customers’ PPE needs. The company said it made millions of masks within just one week and now has ample stock to ship in a short turnaround time.

The disposable masks are three-ply with elastic ear loops and nose bridge strips. The Clipper Non-Contact Infrared Thermometers use infrared technology to detect thermal radiation for measuring human body temperature. Clipper said the latter is non-contact, highly accurate, extremely fast and has an audible over-temperature alarm.