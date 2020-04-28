Consumers are Digging Store Brands — in Normal Times and not so Normal Times

Private-label consumer packaged goods sold like hotcakes — but not the national brand kind — during the first quarter of 2020.

Store brands posted double-digit sales increases in the first quarter across U.S. supermarkets, discounters and drug stores as shoppers stocked up on products during the first stages of the coronavirus pandemic.

Market researcher Nielsen reported that first-quarter dollar sales of private-label products across all retail outlets compared to the year before climbed nearly 15 percent during the first quarter, up $4.9 billion. Unit volume increased nearly 13 percent, representing a gain of around 1.5 billion products sold. Total dollar sales of store brands in the first quarter were $38.4 billion and units were 13.2 billion.

It’s really no surprise, considering that store brands have upped their quality and value over the last five years. Store brands sales have been climbing for several years. Several retailers, such as Costco Wholesale, have created store brands (Kirkland Signature in Costco’s case) that are viewed as brands in their own right. The Kroger Co., Trader Joe’s and other retailers also have stalwart store brand programs that have helped them differentiate.

Store brands more than held their own against the national brands, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA). During the quarter, private label gained about one third more in both dollar and unit sales than national brands, according to data provided to the PLMA by Nielsen. In all U.S. retail outlets, store brands grew 14.6 percent in dollar volume and 12.8 percent in unit volume, compared to gains of 11.5 percent in dollars and 9.2 percent in units for national brands.

The PLMA said that private-label manufacturers, meanwhile, are making some significant operational changes to cope with the rising demand. In certain categories, such as paper goods, over-the counter medicines and hand sanitizers, factories are operating 24/7.

“There’s no doubt that shopper behavior was highly influenced by consumer fears,” said PLMA President Brian Sharoff. “Nonetheless, the statistics point to greater acceptance of retailer brands as the coronavirus crisis evolves.”