For Retailers, the Waiting Has Been and Will be the Hardest Part

There’s an old Tom Petty song called “The Waiting (Is the Hardest Part).” Indeed. We’ve all been waiting for the economy to reopen, and it has been grueling at time, especially for retailers that had to shutter their businesses. They’ve taken a Clubber Lang-like punch to the gut that has staggered them economically.

The good news for retailers is that the end of the wait is coming. They will soon be able to reopen.

While it’s good news, there’s a catch. More waiting. This time, retailers will have to wait on consumers to return to their stores, restaurants, bars, etc.

“Even if the economy begins to reopen in May, consumer behavior may take a long time to adjust,” said Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation. “The road to recovery could be long and slow.”

Retail sales in March experienced their biggest monthly drop on record — 8.7 percent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau — when compared to March 2019 as the coronavirus pandemic forced restaurants, bars and many stores to temporarily close across the nation and stay-at-home orders were implemented for about 90 percent of Americans. But sales soared soared 25.6 percent at grocery and beverage stores and were up at other retailers deemed “essential” as well, offsetting some of the decline.

So what can retailers do while waiting for business to return? Well, you can cite any cliche about patience as it will take that and much more. Many retailers will have to get creative with offerings, perhaps more creative that they ever thought they could be. They will have to be more customer-centric that ever before. They will have to offer a value that resonates with consumers because many consumers are also under financial duress.