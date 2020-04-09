Type to search

Grain Chips Feature Vitamins, Protein and Fiber

April 9, 2020
Mark’s Mindful Munchies introduces Pop Bitties Ancient Grain Chips. Launching this spring, Pop Bitties feature sorghum along with brown rice, quinoa and chia seeds. Pop Bitties are available in three flavors: Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Hickory Barbeque and vegan Sour Cream & Onion.

Pop Bitties are gluten-free, corn-free, peanut/tree nut-free and vegan. They contain vitamins, protein, and fiber to help improve digestive health, regulate sugar levels and reduce cholesterol, according to the company. The product contains no artificial ingredients and ingredients are grown in the U.S.

For more information, contact https://www.marksmindfulmunchies.com.

