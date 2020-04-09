Green and Clean Shampoo and Conditioner

Wellnesse has launched an all-natural shampoo and conditioner that founder and “Wellness Mama” podcaster Katie Wells created at home more than a decade ago. When Wells couldn’t find commercially available green and clean products that performed as promised, she decided to make her own and share those recipes with her WellnessMama.com community.

Wellnesse launched in 2020 with a catalog of five all-natural products: whitening toothpaste, cleansing shampoo, smoothing shampoo, nourishing conditioner and enriching conditioner. The brand is expected to release additional products this spring and summer, including charcoal toothpaste, children’s toothpaste, dry shampoo, sunscreen and deodorant.

For more information visit www.wellnesse.com.