Guess What Retailer Had an Eye-Popping 4 Billion Visitors to its Website in March?

During the coronavirus crisis, Amazon has been in the news seemingly every day for one thing or another. One day, Amazon is hiring thousands of workers. The next day, workers are walking off the job because of claimed unsafe working conditions. The next day, Amazon is being accused of alleged predatory and exclusionary data practices.

Today, Amazon will be in the news for reporting record first-quarter earnings. Yesterday, Amazon was in the news for its blow-out number of unique visitors.

Get this: Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicated that the online retail behemoth had 4.06 billion unique visitors in March — a figure that was more compared to combined visitors for the other five leading online stores. That’s right, Amazon had more unique visitors than eBay, Apple, Walmart, Rakuten, Samsung.com and Apple.com, which had cumulative visitors of 3.85 billion. eBay registered 1.2 billion unique visitors followed by Rakuten at 0.8 billion while Samsung.com had 0.6 billion.

“March marked a period when most people began staying at home as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus,” according to the report. “As a result, many turned to online stores for shopping.”

No kidding. And most went to Amazon.com.

