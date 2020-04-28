Why Restrooms Should Rule at Retail

As more retailers — from department stores to specialty stores — begin to reopen in the next several weeks after being shut down because of the coronavirus, they will be met with some very apprehensive consumers.

According to a new survey by Bradley Corp., a global designer and manufacturer of restroom equipment, research shows that retail stores give Americans the most trepidation about coming into contact with Covid-19 germs — even more so than health care facilities, restaurants and workplaces.

However, there are a few things retailers can do to calm consumers, according to Bradley Corp.’s Healthy Hand Washing Survey, conducted April 6-7. For instance, 91 percent of the more than 1,000 consumers surveyed said that it’s “extremely important” or “somewhat important” for businesses to have touchless fixtures in their restrooms to wash their hands. Sixty percent say their preference for using touchless restroom fixtures has changed “a great deal” during the coronavirus crisis.

Americans are greatly concerned about germs and the potential to contract coronavirus, according to the survey, which found that 36 percent of consumers now consider themselves germaphobes.

“Americans are increasingly employing defense mechanisms against sickness,” said Jon Dommisse, director of strategy and corporate development for Bradley Corp. “During the cold and flu season — and year-round — everyday preventive measures like hand washing with soap and water can help stop germs in their tracks.”

The survey also found that 78 percent of consumers wash their hands at least six times per day and 88 percent said they expect to continue their increased handwashing regimens after the pandemic ends.

Women are more concerned about germs now, leading them to be far more diligent about handwashing, the survey stated.

The writing is on the (bathroom) wall for retailers. As strange is it sounds, consumers may choose to shop at a retailer because it has a clean public restroom with touchless fixtures and blow dryers. Even if they don’t have to use the restroom, consumers may view a retailer that provides such amenities as one that cares about the health and safety of its patrons.