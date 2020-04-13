How Long Will it Take for Consumers to Become Consumers Again?

So what are the best practices that retailers can implement to bring back consumers after restrictions are lifted and they are allowed to open their businesses as coronavirus cases begin to contract?

Perhaps restaurants can persuade consumers to dine in with incredible meal deals, and movie theaters can offer free popcorn and beverages. Maybe clothing retailers can offer markdowns on spring apparel to bring in shoppers — although that might be something they have to do anyway to get rid of inventory.

Retailers can do these things, but the truth is they might be at the mercy of consumers, many of whom might not be champing at the bit to return to social situations after being forced to social distance for several weeks. While 90 percent of the U.S. population has been in a lockdown, a return to normalcy — if there is such a thing — will probably take time. Movie theaters and restaurants will not fill up over night.

Media company Morning Consult recently conducted a consumer survey of 2,200 adults — “Resuming Normal Activities: Consumers’ Timeline Expectations vs. Their Comfort Level” — to gauge consumer sentiment about the timelines they plan to take (“in the next two weeks” from “more than six months from now”) about going to restaurants, movie theaters, malls, concerts, etc. Below are some of the key findings related to their comfortability (keep in mind that no consumers expect to get back to doing any of these activities “in the next two weeks” considering that most of the country is still under a lockdown):

• 12 percent said they feel comfortable going out to eat at a restaurant or a café in the next two months, while 20 percent said more than six months from now.

• 9 percent said they feel comfortable going to a shopping mall in the next two months while 24 percent said more than six months from now.

• 8 percent said they feel comfortable going to the movies in the next two months while 25 percent said more than six months from now.

• 11 percent said they feel comfortable going to a concert in the next two months while 27 percent said more than six months from now.

• 13 percent said they feel comfortable going on vacation in the next two months while 30 percent said more than six months from now.

It should be noted that a large chunk of consumers (such as 32 percent for going on vacation) said they just “didn’t know” when asked about their comfortability. So there are plenty of unknowns.

Results of the survey can be found here.