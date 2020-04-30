I plan to be one of their first customers — as soon as restaurants are allowed to reopen for business in Ohio where I live.

Same for movie theaters.

Same for department stores.

Same for shopping malls.

Same for concert halls.

Same for ice cream shops.

Same for the ballpark when it reopens.

I’m not afraid of the coronavirus. I’d rather not contract it, but I’m not afraid of it. And if I get it, I’ll deal with it, and I won’t complain.

That’s the boulevard I’m taking as businesses begin to reopen in Ohio. But I’m not judging anybody else. If they want to stay home, they can stay home. They have my utmost respect. I do wish for retailers, though, that those people don’t stay at home too long.

There’s an old Jimmy Buffett song called, “I’m Growing Older but Not Up.” There’s a lyric in the song that says, “I’d rather die while I’m living than live while I’m dead.” That resonates with me.

Now, I’m not throwing caution to the wind, either. I’m not looking for trouble, and I don’t want to get sick. I will continue to wash my hands several times a day. I will continue to social distance. I will sneeze in my elbow. I will wear a face mask to protect myself and others.

But I’m also going to live. I’m going to have fun. And I’m going to support my town’s local businesses while I’m at it.

I hope you do, too, (but I’m not judging you).

As for retailers and their stores — from the guy who sells hats to the woman who sells cosmetics to the married couple that sells pet supplies — I’m rooting for you like I’ve never rooted for anyone before.