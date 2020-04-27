It’s Time to Get Ready to Open for Business

Heather Ripley

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be an unprecedented challenge for retail and restaurant businesses. Most have struggled with closures or drastic changes to their business models, while other owners and employees are facing fear of exposure and worries about lost income.

But with states relaxing their stay-at-home policies now and in the next few weeks — and consumers gearing up to get back to some sense of normalcy — now is the time to prepare your business for the next pivot. The ability to get the doors open fast and re-establish your operations could make the difference between just surviving and thriving in the days that come.

With careful planning and marketing, you can take this opportunity to look ahead and position your business to quickly reopen. If you get it right, you can capture more of the market share than you had before this crisis and even grow your footprint. Here are some tips to help you plan:

Look Forward

Right now, you might be struggling to get through the next day or the next week. You’re experiencing the same survival mode that most of your peers are in right now. But don’t forget the future. You can plan for the next three to six months, not just today.

First reach out to help that is available to you. If you’re part of a franchise, reach out to your headquarters staff for guidance and follow their direction. Those who are part of a network have the advantage of not needing to reinvent the wheel when it comes to pandemic response.

Next, make time to think about and put in writing a plan for getting back up and running with normal operations, and have it ready before the all-clear sounds. Include every element you’ll need to make that happen. Plan your needed staffing levels, how to have product ready to go, and any other logistical questions you can think of.

Be sure to take safety into account. Reach out to local and state authorities for suggestions on how to make health and safety a priority going forward, and weave those suggestions into your plan. It will make your employees more willing to return to work, and it will comfort your customers who may be hesitant to return to business as usual.

Get Communications Right

While your competitors may be looking to cut their marketing budgets right now, that is a mistake. Marketing and communications are key during this time. Limited operations or mandated closures aren’t the time to curtail marketing and public relations. In fact, they’re more important now than they have ever been before. If you can, increase those efforts to stay in touch with your customer base.

Make sure your community, both existing customers and prospects, know your operating status. Keep them updated through e-mails, blogs and social media and keep your brand top of mind with thoughtful, fun and positive messaging.

Also consider reaching out to your local media outlets to give interviews or appear in stories. Topics could include how your business is coping or even helping others during this crisis. This will position you and your brand as a trusted local expert and a vital part of the local community.

Reach Out For Help

Remember, we will get through this. When we do, your customers will be excited to do business and return to normal again. You need to be ready for them. Getting ready for their business now means you could launch your brand to even greater heights once this crisis has passed.

This new retail and foodservice landscape is uncharted territory for everyone. If you’re unsure or confused about how to proceed, know that you’re not alone.

Heather Ripley is CEO of Ripley PR, a global public relations agency specializing in B2B and franchising. For additional information, visit www.ripleypr.com or www.orangeorchardpr.com.