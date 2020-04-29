Millennials Like to Paint … and Pound Nails, Too

Millennials are misunderstood — at least when it comes to do-it-yourself (DIY) projects around the house, according to a recent study by Cleveland-based advertising agency Marcus Thomas LLC. In fact, the agency has gathered from the study that millennials — those born between 1980 and 1996 — are the most misunderstood demographic in the DIY space. Marcus Thomas urges retailers to shut down their jokes about millennials and to jump-start their marketing efforts toward them.

“Millennials’ ‘adulting’ skills — and a supposed lack thereof — have been the butt of jokes in the news and on social media for the past couple of years,” said Mark Bachmann, chief client officer at Marcus Thomas. “But our study discovered that the joke is unsubstantiated, at least when it comes to millennials’ desire and ability to tackle home improvement projects. If we marketers in the DIY space continue to buy into these inaccurate generalizations of this key demographic, we will miss out on a huge opportunity to connect with young homeowners in a meaningful way.”

Here’s what the online study of 2,000 home owners found:

• 56 percent of millennials opt to DIY their first home project, which puts to rest the notion that millennials want everything done for them.

• 52 percent are more likely to take a sick day to stay home and finish a project.

• 23 percent say that, sometimes, they spend more time making trips to the store for a home improvement project than they do working on the project itself (versus 12 percent of Gen Xers and 10 percent of baby boomers). Yes, millennials actually visit home improvement centers more frequently than other generations.

• 52% did not have all the tools, supplies and materials they needed before they started their home improvement project, which presents selling opportunities toward the age group.

• 48 percent of millennial women do more than half of the home improvement themselves in their home versus one in three women Gen Xers (37 percent), one in four women baby boomers (24 percent) and 15 percent of women matures.

• The study also found that millennials are open to help, with 40 percent seeking out assistance, whether online, from friends and family, or in-store, which makes in-store, mobile, voice assistance, digital content, influencer tactics and word of mouth all valuable and potentially relevant places where marketers can provide advice and help to young homeowners along their home improvement journey, according to Marcus Thomas.

“Marketers that are able to provide just the right assistance, at just the right time and with just the right tone (hint: not paternalistic) — are the ones who will win,” Bachmann said. “Conversely, marketers who buy into stereotypical platitudes will miss out.”

Marcus Thomas has produced four infographics that summarize findings from the study. The infographics and full study are available here.