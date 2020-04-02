More Americans Stocking Up on Booze, Which Might not be a Healthy Best Practice

Count booze as one of the many items that Americans are bulking up on as they hunker down at home to make it through the coronavirus crisis.

According to market researcher Nielsen, alcoholic beverage sales soared 55 percent in the third week of March compared to the same time a year ago. With bars and restaurants closed throughout the country due to social distancing and self-quarantining, more Americans are spending their “beer money” at stores that remain open for at-home consumption.

Just about everything is selling, especially 24- and 30-packs of beer, which both grew about 90 percent in sales during the time period. According to Nielsen, ready-to-drink cocktails were the highest-growing category at a woozy 106 percent.

“It’s been like Thanksgiving and Christmas for us in here. That’s how busy we have been. Unbelievable numbers,” Suzanne Lewis, owner of Ballenger Beer & Spirits in Frederick, Md., told the local Fox News television station.

But if people are buying more booze to drink it — not just to stock up on it to avoid additional trips to the store — then that could equate to a not-so-healthy best practice. According to health experts, too much alcohol can reduce a person’s immune system — something they might not want to mess with considering the severe contagiousness of coronavirus.