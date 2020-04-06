Packaging Company Debuts Compostable Tray for Meat, Produce

Eco-Products offers several packaging trays made from sugarcane, including this clamshell.

As more grocery stores aim to do the right and differentiate through sustainability, more packaging suppliers are getting on board to help them achieve their goals.

One of those companies is Boulder, Colo.-based Eco-Products, which recently introduced a new meat and produce tray made from sugarcane that is rapidly renewable and completely compostable. The grease- and cut-resistant trays are designed for any food item that needs to be packaged for the refrigerator or freezer.

“These compostable trays are ideal for supermarkets and food processors seeking environmentally preferable packaging,” said Sarah Martinez, senior director of marketing for Eco-Products, a Novolex brand. “We’re excited to offer them because the demand for sustainable options continues to grow.”

The trays, which are freezer safe and microwave friendly, come in a variety of sizes. Soak-proof versions are lined with PLA, a plant-based plastic. All of the trays meet ASTM guidelines for compostability.

Eco-Products offers many products — including bowls, cups, lids, plates, containers and utensils — made from renewable and recycled resources.