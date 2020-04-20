Plenty of People Are Still Grocery Shopping. Is This a Good Sign of Things to Come?

Is this a good sign as the country gets ready to open its furloughed economy after nearly two months of being in the dark?

The this we are talking about is that 70 percent of Americans are still shopping in-store for groceries, according to a consumer poll by Toluna and Harris Interactive, which surveyed 1,047 U.S. consumers between April 9-April 14. While online grocery sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores are still busy.

“Despite the social distancing and government warnings to stay home, Americans are still shopping for their groceries in store, and if they can’t easily find what they need, they are willing to pay more,” said Lucia Juliano, head of consumer packaged goods and retail research at Harris Interactive.

A key takeaway here is that many consumers haven’t been afraid of going to grocery stores, which could include supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drug stores, convenience stores, etc. Yes, they are practicing best practices — wearing masks and keeping their distance from each other — but they are venturing out in public amongst each other.

The same can be said for other retailers, including Home Depot and Lowe’s, which seem to be getting solid business while enforcing social distancing guidelines.

So will 70 percent of consumers feel the same way when department stores like Kohl’s and Hobby Lobby and restaurants like Applebee’s and Cracker Barrel reopen? Perhaps even 50 percent will be a good start. Maybe even a great start.

Of course, it won’t be busy as usual. Restaurants and department store retailers will have to enact strict social distancing guidelines to make consumers feel comfortable, including a specific number of customers that they can have in their stores at one time. And consumers will have to be willing to wait in line — 6 feet apart — for longer than they might want to.

Back to the study by Toluna, a technology company that connects brands with consumers for digital qualitative and quantitative research, and Harris Interactive, a digital research consultant. Not surprisingly, frozen foods (65 percent), cleaning products (56 percent) and toilet paper (53 percent) continue to top Americans’ grocery lists. And get this: A whopping 85 percent of respondents blame shortages on items like hand sanitizer, pasta and toilet paper on other shoppers, which could be themselves.

When asked about how the coronavirus lockdown measures have affected their usual shopping habits, 60 percent of respondents have either gone without products or services or paid more (47 percent of them) for something than they usually would.

And what about brand loyalty? Well, respondents said that when their usual brand was out of stock and they had to choose an alternative, 56 percent said buying their specific brand was “critical” while 44 percent said it was not.