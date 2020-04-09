Type to search

Can You Say Plant-Based Cream Cheese?

April 9, 2020
Treeline Cheese is launching three new cashew cream cheese flavors — plain, strawberry and chive & onion — this summer to expand its plant-based product offerings for consumers. A study conducted by the Plant Based Foods Association showed that vegan cheese sales grew by 43 percent last year.

In addition to the new flavors, Treeline Cheese offers six flavors of aged cheeses and soft, French-style cheese: Classic Aged Nut Cheese, Cracked Pepper Aged Nut Cheese, Herb-Garlic Soft French Style, Cracked Salt & Pepper Soft French Style, Chipotle-Serrano Soft French Style and Scallion Soft French Style. The products are in more than 3,000 grocery stores nationwide. 

For more information, visit www.treelinecheese.com.

