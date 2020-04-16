Starbucks Spot on for Taking ‘Human’ Approach to Re-openings

Retailers can learn from the approach that Starbucks plans to take when opening its cafes after coronavirus restrictions are lifted in the United States. We’d call it a cup (a “trenta”) of solid best practices.

In a letter to employees, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said the retailer’s approach is “a human one,” which is an appropriate and thoughtful way to put it. Store re-openings will be based on several factors related to specific locations, including:

• the local status of the public health crisis;

• guidance from health and government officials;

• community sentiment;

• and store operational readiness.

Johnson said that Starbucks followed the same plan, which he called a monitor and adapt strategy, when reopening stores in China. “As we experienced in China, this will be a journey and we are thoughtfully preparing for this next phase as we adapt in the U.S.,” Johnson said in the letter.

Starbucks announced on March 15 that it was closing all sitting areas in its cafes, but many of its more than 15,000 U.S. stores have opened drive-thru lanes and are offering contactless pickup and delivery.