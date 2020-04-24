Type to search

Talk About a Great Innovation that Opens Doors … Literally

Larry Aylward April 24, 2020
Let’s get this straight: There’s nothing good about COVID-19. It’s a monster on many levels. But the virus is sure getting more and more people to think … and innovate.

Take clean energy provider Fortum and the retailer S Group, two Finnish companies that are aligning to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Fortum not only provides energy but offers solutions to improve resource efficiency. These include Fortum Circo, a plastic recyclate produced from post-consumer plastic waste that can be used for a variety of products, from household appliances to industrial and commercial films. S Group operates four major supermarket chains in Finland, and is the biggest retail company in the country.

Fortum has created the Vipu, a sustainable hands-free door handle made of Fortum Circo. Vipu stands for “virus protection unit,” and is billed as “the handle that gives plastic waste a new life while protecting people.” It’s simply added on to existing door handles, allowing people to open doors with their arm, which minimizes touching the handles with their palms and fingers. S Group began piloting the door handle last week at its stores in Helsinki, Finland.

“We are now testing the 3D-printed handles in a real environment for a few weeks and if everything goes as planned, we are ready to expand our production,” said Fortum Brand Manager Jussi Mälkiä.

Watch a video of the Vipu in action here.

