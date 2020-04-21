The Rumors of Apple’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated, Writer Believes

A business and technology writer from Inc. magazine is channeling Mark Twain to describe the current state of Apple. Inc.’s Don Reisinger believes the rumors of Apple’s demise are greatly exaggerated.

Reisinger takes issue with certain analysts who believe Apple’s stock is primed for a drop because of the effects of the coronavirus on the tech giant’s business.

“I’ve been watching Apple for years,” Reisinger writes at the opening of his column. “I can’t count the number of times someone has predicted its demise, only to see the company’s riches grow. Now, the coronavirus outbreak is prompting those predictions yet again. I’m not so sure even this moment can hurt the company long-term.”

With Apple’s iPhone sales bound to take a hit because so many of its retail stores are closed around the world, Reisinger opines that it might be easy to conclude that times will get tough in Cupertino, Calif.

“Will iPhone sales be down this quarter? Absolutely. And the same may be said for iPads, Macs, and other devices. But Apple’s Services continue to be a powerful component in Apple’s business. There’s no reason to believe Services will get hit that hard.”

Reisinger makes some other valid points in his piece and notes that “Apple is by no means immune to the coronavirus … but it’s much healthier than many of its competitors.”

No doubt that some analysts like to rattle the Cupertino cage. Like Reisinger, we’ve seen it happen time and again, and Apple ends up making them look somewhat foolish with their assessments.