The U.S. Is Not Running Out of Chicken Noodle Soup

Frank Yiannas, FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, says the food system is not broken.

Consumers are still seeing empty shelves at grocery stores more than a month after the COVID-19 pandemic began. But in a question and answer forum on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, Frank Yiannas, FDA’s deputy commissioner for food policy and response, said the belief that the country is suffering a food shortage is basically a bunch of baloney. There’s still plenty of chicken soup on the shelves.

“I understand the concerns because I’ve seen the same thing when I go to my local grocery store, with foods like flour, pasta and some canned goods,” Yiannas said. “These shortages are temporary because of unprecedented consumer demand, not a lack of the food system’s ability to produce, process and deliver food.”

He added that the typical grocery store can carry more than 50,000 different food products. While there are outages in some stores of select products, stores are hardly running out of food.

“The retail supply chain remains strong,” Yiannas added. “For those products that have been out of stock, manufacturers and retailers of both human and animal foods are working around the clock to replenish shelves. And we are working closely with the food industry to monitor for disruptions in the supply chain that could cause shortages and to work on solutions to help avoid that.”

With recent meat plant closures due to many employees at the plants coming down with coronavirus, many consumers wondered if that would lead to a shortage of meat products at grocery stores.

“It is important to remember that food production and manufacturing are widely dispersed throughout the United States,” Yiannas explained. “If one facility closes, there are other facilities that manufacture the same type of product that can help fill the demand.”