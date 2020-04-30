These 75 Brands Have Been the Most Resilient to Covid-19

The third-annual BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Global Retail Brands Ranking is out and it spotlights the brands most resilient to the impacts of the coronavirus.

The report, unveiled by advertising firm WPP and market researcher Kantar, also reveals that the value of the world’s top 75 retail brands grew 12 percent to $1.5 trillion in the past year.

The report provides an indication of the brands that are most likely to prevail in a post-coronavirus market and uses valuations data incorporating stock price performance from April 2020 to reflect the impact of COVID-19. It also drives home the retail sector’s pivotal role in the global economy as brands respond to shifts in consumer behavior while facing business-critical changes to supply and demand and a restricted ability to trade.

BrandZ is the only brand valuation ranking to combine analysis of retailers’ financial performance with the opinions of millions of consumers surveyed in more than 51 markets around the world. Historical BrandZ data confirms that brands with the strongest brand equity recovered nine times faster following the financial crisis of 2008.

“The coronavirus crisis underscores the essential role that retail plays in both our daily lives and the overall global economy,” said David Roth, chairman of BrandZ. “We are seeing some heroic examples of retail companies stepping up to meet consumer need and keep the world turning. While this is a fast-moving and ongoing story, the report allows us to show the businesses that, having invested in becoming a strong brand, are potentially better able to withstand the current shock.”

Now, without further ado, here are the top 75 most valuable global retail brands in the BrandZ ranking.