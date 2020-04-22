Throwback Thursday: 29 Years Ago, the First Super Kmart Opened. It’s Gone Now

When the first Super Kmart opened in Medina, Ohio, retail lore has it that Sam Walton was one of the store’s first visitors.

Retail lore has it that one of the store’s first visitors on the day it opened, July 25, was none other than Walmart Founder Sam Walton. Well, in November 1992, guess what opened about a quarter mile down the road and across the street — a Walmart, which later expanded into a Walmart Supercenter.

And what became of that first Super Kmart Center? It closed in 2012. Today, it still sits vacant.

Obviously, Walton probabl didn’t go to the Medina Super Kmart Center in Medina to shop for shirts from the retailer’s Route 66 men’s clothing line. The late Walton was most likely there to do his homework, a best practice that led him to become one of the greatest retail minds in history. While Walmart is thriving like perhaps never before, Kmart, once viewed as pioneer in retail, continues to hang on for dear life with a handful of stores still in operation.