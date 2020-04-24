‘Vacancy’ Lights Are on at Every Hotel in America. But There Are Reasons for Hope

Eight in 10 hotel rooms are empty.

2020 is projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy.

Seventy percent of hotel employees have been laid off or furloughed.

The impact of coronavirus on the travel industry is nine times worse than 9/11. Indeed, forecasts predict occupancy rates for 2020 will hit record lows even worse than rates in 1933 during the Great Depression, according to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA).

“The human toll of this public health crisis has been absolutely devastating for the hotel industry,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of AHLA. “For the hotel industry our priority is rehiring and retaining our hardworking employees who power our vibrant industry.”

Adam Deflorian, the founder and CEO of AZDS Interactive Group, said COVID-19 is the most devastating crisis that has ever affected the travel and hospitality space. But Deflorian, in a post for Forbes, believes the hospitality industry will come back stronger than ever. He lists five reasons why he is so bullish that it will:

1. Travel demand will be higher than ever when the pandemic has subsided.

2. More hotels will embrace digital, whether it’s to build new websites, improve booking engine experience or to ramp up content marketing efforts.

3. Many hoteliers have learned from past mistakes and are not slashing rates, which could only make things worse.

4. Local travel could keep hotels solvent.

5. China’s hotel business is bouncing back.

Deflorian’s company offers technology and marketing solutions to the hospitality industry. Click here to read his entire post on Forbes.