Webinars Aim to ‘Engage, Educate and Elevate’ Hospitality Employees Who Are Furloughed or Laid Off

We’d like to extend a major elbow bump to Forbes Travel Guide for introducing a slew of webinars “to engage, educate and elevate” furloughed, laid off and working hospitality staff of all levels during the coronavirus crisis.

Atlanta-based Forbes Travel Guide, which offers a global rating system for hotels, restaurants and spas, kicked off its Hospitality Strong eLearning Webinars April 23 and they will run through June 25. Hospitality Strong is designed to support hospitality staff worldwide whose careers have been impacted by the global pandemic.

The complimentary webinars will be delivered by Forbes Travel Guide’s Learning & Development team and feature a mix of hospitality principles illustrated with stories and visuals. Topics range from “A Timeless Service Philosophy for Uncertain Times” to “Leading Through Luxury.” A full agenda and registration are available at here.

“It has been devastating to see our beloved hospitality industry come to such a sudden pause during this unprecedented time,” said Filip Boyen, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “This is our contribution to the collective industry effort that will be needed to rebuild and strengthen hospitality following the crisis.”

Here’s a list of the remaining webinars:

• Hospitality Highlights with Amanda Frasier, April 30

• Going Beyond Please and Thank You, May 7

• The Magic of “Plus One Service,” May 14

• Inspector Insights, May 21

• It’s Your Turn to Shine, May 28

• Emotional Engagement, June 4

• The Jeweler’s Lens, June 11

• Hospitality in a Global Market, June 18

• Leading Through Luxury, June 25