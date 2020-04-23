You Won’t Believe What Consumers Are Stocking up on in Utah

Spam. We’re talking about the meat product here, not the e-mail clutter. And we’re talking about a meat product — canned processed pork made by Hormel Foods Corp. — that has been around since 1937 and has been the butt of more jokes over the years than Tanya Harding. How bad has it gotten? Well, they even named e-mail junk after it! It doesn’t get much worse than that.

But get this: According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), Spam has become a go-to-item among some grocery shoppers during the coronavirus crisis, at least in Utah. Harmon’s, which operates about 20 grocery stores in the state, reports that sales of Spam jumped as cases of the coronavirus grew and shelter-at-home orders were issued. Using real-time data from an analytics provider, Harmons was able to quickly identify the top-selling 1,000 items of the roughly 60,000 SKUs the stores carry. Spam was part of the group. So was Dinty Moore Beef Stew, another Hormel staple.

“They haven’t been top items for as long as I can remember,” Todd Jensen, Harmon’s vice president of sales, told NRF.

When stay-at-home mandates were first discussed in Utah, it often wasn’t clear how restrictive they would be, Jensen noted, noting that consumers didn’t know if they’d be in their homes for weeks or days. So they were looking for items with longer shelf lives, Jensen said, which Spam offers.

Jensen and crew went to work with some best practices to make sure they had plenty of Spam and other most-requested products on shelves. He and his colleagues were able to streamline orders with suppliers, some of which had seen demand jump four to five times their typical levels. Suppliers asked Harmons to identify the top 4,000 SKUs on which they should focus. With this information, “the suppliers were able to adjust what they were pulling to be more efficient,” Jensen said.

Speaking of best practices, Hormel has been practicing them for years, which is why it has been in business since 1891. The company has rolled with the punches with Spam, even opening a Spam museum and an online Spam gift shop with all kinds of items, including a Halloween costume and Spam Can Neon Clock.

As for Spam, people make fun of it, but they’re stilling eat it. In fact, for fiscal 2019, Hormel reported that Spam had its fifth-consecutive year of record sales.