Why Aldi Employees Always Seem to be Working

Ever notice how Aldi workers seem to be everywhere? One minute they’re stocking shelves. Next minute they’re working the cash registers. Then they’re doing something else.

Aldi workers are always working — and getting their work done quickly.

But they don’t seem to mind. The pay probably has something to do with that. They can make up to $22 an hour.

Aldi operates more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries, including in the U.S. where Aldi is on a growth spurt and will soon become the nation’s third-largest grocer. And if you visit an Aldi in Ohio and an Aldi in Australia, you’ll notice the employees have the same work ethics.

In fact, Brooke Hoskin, who works in one of the deep-discount chain’s Sydney stores in Australia, recently posted a video on TikTok and explained how Aldi employees are able to be so deft at what they do.

“People often ask me: Why do you can scan so fast? Firstly, it is so fun. Second of all, we actually get timed, but it’s not a major part of our performance reviews. However, if you are consistently slow … managers might not be a big fan of that,” Hoskin said.

She added that the biggest and most relevant reason that employees work so hard is because Aldi runs a tight ship, which means it has less staff with more tasks to complete.

“So if we get more customers out at a faster rate, that means we can move on to our next task faster,” Hoskin noted. “So having less staff means a few things: We can lower our prices for you, and we can have a high wage for us, which means we’re happier and the company has a better retention of staff.”